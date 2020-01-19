claire-king-says-graham-foster’s-murder-will-kick-off-another-big-storyline

Graham Foster’s murder will kick off another huge Emmerdale storyline.

The businessman will be killed off in a whodunnit plot next week but it will only be the beginning for the plot.

Claire has revealed that Graham’s murder will spark a much bigger story (Credit: ITV)

Actress Claire King has teased how soap bosses have planned for a big new plot as Graham’s murderer is revealed.

She told the Daily Star Sunday: “All I can say is everyone will be shocked by his death.

“It’s kind of obvious but it’s not. There are so many people gunning for him and it could even be someone that the viewers don’t suspect.

“His death also kicks off another big storyline, one that will have an affect on all of those people’s lives.”

Could someone connected to Graham be the real killer? Or worse – someone connected to Rhona?

While Kim is one of the frontrunners for wanting Graham dead – she isn’t the only one.

Could all of them be responsible for Graham’s murder? (Credit: ITV)

The current list of official suspects are Kim, Jamie and Andrea Tate, Al Chapman, Jai Sharma and Charity and Marlon Dingle.

Since he arrived in Emmerdale, Graham has managed to rub pretty much every villager up the wrong way at some point, but as his final days arrive, Graham’s list of enemies is so long they’re almost queuing out of the village.

And fans have been convinced nearly all of the suspects are guilty – with some even claiming they all did it Murder on the Orient Express style.

One said: “The ‘Who Kills Graham’ whodunnit on Emmerdale should be good.

“Hoping they pull a ‘Murder on the Orient Express’! #Emmerdale”

Another said: “I think it’s gonna be a Murder on the Orient Express, ground breaking episodes next week.”

But who do you think it is?