claire-king-opens-up-on-arthritis-battle-that-caused-challenges-for-graham’s-emmerdale-murder

Emmerdale’s Claire King revealed that her rheumatoid arthritis caused trouble while filming Kim Tate’s role in the murder of Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) on This Morning.

The actress, who returned to the soap in 2018 having first appeared on the show from 1989 to 1999, has battled with arthritis for 30 years and revealed that the gruelling Emmerdale storyline had taken its toll on her health.

‘Did you say a long time ago that you have rheumatoid arthritis,’ This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield asked, ‘didn’t you get that at 28?’

‘Yeah, I was about 28, I was in Emmerdale the first time around,’ Claire replied.

Talking about the impact the gruelling outdoor scenes had had on her health, she continued: ‘It’s cold, damp. I’d rather be in Spain.’

You and us both, Claire.

Unsurprisingly, Emmerdale bosses have been less keen to relocate over, with the 58-year-old actress joking: ‘They won’t take a hint, they won’t let me take the time off.’

But despite the condition causing her a lot of pain, Claire is still able to horse ride as ‘you’re sat on half a ton of radiators, so that’s fine.’

With the Who Killed Graham storyline dominating Emmerdale, this week’s show will see the plot come to an end in a bid to get to the bottom of the murder.

With each day focussing on the killing from a different perspective, Monday night’s episode will follow Kim herself, showing that she attempted to reunite with Graham and expressed her feelings for him, only to be led on and discover that he has been stealing from her.

When he then rejects her, Kim is humiliated and decides not to let him get away with it, calling on Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) to get rid of him today.

Did she succeed? Or did one of Graham’s other nemeses get there first?

You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7pm on ITV.

