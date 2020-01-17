city-picnic-is-fired-up-to-breathe-new-life-into-belfast’s-city-centre







City Picnic in Belfast’s Castle Street

When Primark went up in flames 16 months ago, few realised how the ripple effects of the fire would impact surrounding businesses. In the core of the old city centre where every building is cheek by jowl, the fire appeared thankfully to be confined to the one-time House of Fraser and it looked as if neighbouring businesses had escaped the worst.

But then came the heart-sinking news that the entire area was at risk from the crumbling remains of the building and was to become a no-go zone.

The heart of the city simply died. The cordon extended hundreds of yards and no through traffic or any pedestrian was allowed to navigate this major junction from north to south or east to west. Castle Street, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue and High Street suddenly became a forbidden crossroads.

Within this cordoned zone were a number of shops and restaurants including City Picnic, a popular shoppers’ place of refuge where burgers, colourful furniture and cheerful staff made the trip to the city centre something dozens of families looked forward to.

Locked within the no-go zone, City Picnic was inaccessible even to its owners and the sudden closure left them scratching their heads wondering how on earth they could recover from this and more pressingly, how soon.

For owners Arthur and Gavin, the nightmare had just begun and the ensuing 16 months would provide them with a series of frustrating and fruitless attempts to get compensated or to reopen their business. Worse still, most of this time nobody had a clue as to when they might be able to get back in. They had bills to pay and jobs to protect.

Thankfully, for them the nightmare is over. Others like James Neilly and his Pizza Boutique which was just outside the cordon suffered from the massive downturn. Nobody was going into the centre any more.