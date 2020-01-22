city-health-program-expands-to-bk-and-staten-island,-where-most-uninsured-are-latinos

El Diario NYC Care will be available in Brooklyn and Staten Island starting this month.

Every day at the break of dawn, while she is busy preparing tamales to sell on the streets of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Teo Filángeles, 49, prays to have a profitable day but also that her congenital angioedema will not force her to go to the emergency room.

“It is a disease I live with. My face starts to swell. Stress is supposed to make it flare up. If I do not go to the doctor right away, the worst could happen,” said the Mexican immigrant.

Like 600,000 other New Yorkers, Filángeles does not have health insurance. Followed by Bushwick, her neighborhood of Sunset Park is home to the most Brooklyn residents lacking coverage who are also ineligible for health plans, 80 percent of whom are of Latino origin. Filángeles, who has spent half of her life working in the streets of New York, says she know treating her sudden inflammations will be followed by hospital bills between $500 and $700, a hard blow for her pocket. “People used to spend more. There are months in which I can barely cover my family’s expenses. Imagine the surprise of these medical bills when they come on top of that,” she said on a Thursday around 11 a.m., after selling her entire stock of tasty tamales on 4th Avenue.

But uninsured Brooklynites like Filángeles may be eligible for coverage under NYC Care, the city’s affordable healthcare program that’s expanding to the borough and Staten Island this month. Launched by the mayor in August, the initiative targets New Yorkers who either aren’t eligible or can’t afford insurance, and offers them access to care at NYC Health Hospitals network of hospitals and public clinics, regardless of immigration status. During its first phase in The Bronx, NYC Care reached its goal of 10,000 enrollments two months before its deadline. The city expects to offer coverage across the five boroughs by the end of 2020. “NYC Care covers a significant need for New Yorkers who do not have or are not eligible for health insurance,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health Hospitals.

Juana Cuade, 62, from Mexico, earns her living recycling plastic she collects on Brooklyn’s streets. She knows what it means to survive diabetes and several accidents without health coverage.