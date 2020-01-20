city-hall-reviews-award-entries-after-‘loo-of-the-year’-uproar







Belfast City Council has commissioned a report looking into the benefits and costs of involvement in award ceremonies

Belfast City Council has commissioned a report looking into the benefits and costs of involvement in award ceremonies.

The move comes after adverse media coverage in which it was revealed the council spent £3,732 entering the Loo of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018.

A report to be prepared by spring will examine current and potential award ceremonies, the cost and, most importantly, the benefit to the ratepayers of Belfast.

At last week’s people and communities committee in City Hall, the matter was raised as councillors agreed to enter the finals of the Britain in Bloom Competition and Ireland’s Best Kept Awards Scheme.

Belfast will be entered in the city category of each awards competition, at a projected basic cost of approximately £600. Council officers report there “will be other financial resources required to prepare the city for judging and this will be allocated from existing revenue budgets”.

The award recommendation report states: “An immense amount of work and organisation will be required to ensure the City is ready as a range of elements are taken into consideration by the judges.

“Areas being judged must be clean of graffiti and litter, have high quality horticulture on display in our parks, have colourful and well maintained hanging baskets, and demonstrate recycling and eco-friendly policies to minimise any impact to the environment.”

According to figures obtained by the Irish News, councils in Northern Ireland paid a total of £136,091.56 to enter 70 awards contests since 2017.

A further £13,082.78 was spent attending ceremonies for those awards in which they paid an entry fee and subsequently received nominations.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council spent the most on entering awards at £34,508, with Belfast City Council coming in second at £31,931.

Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin called for the report scrutinising awards at last week’s committee. The Black Mountain representative said: “It has been reported that Belfast City Council is spending thousands of pounds of ratepayers’ money each year on these award ceremonies with no indication of how it benefits the citizens of this city.

“It is incumbent on all elected members to ensure that ratepayers’ money is spent in a rational, reasonable and responsible way.”

Mr McLaughlin said he was “uncomfortable with the thousands of pounds” being spent every year by the council attending award ceremonies and other events across and outside the UK, adding that in his short tenure at city hall he hadn’t “yet seen the benefit to the ratepayer of any of them”.

He added: “Other councillors raised the point of recognition. We should recognise the very good work our staff do, but we don’t have to enter these awards which cost the ratepayer thousands and thousands.”

A recent official statement from Belfast City Council defended the expenditure, saying: “Reward and recognition is an important part of maintaining motivation and ensuring continued strength in overall performance, city leadership and the delivery of services for our ratepayers.”

Belfast Telegraph