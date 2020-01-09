city-hall-maps-steps-to-deal-with-impact-of-decades-of-racist-housing-policies

The de Blasio administration released a
draft report Tuesday listing six broad goals for the next five years
aimed at addressing the impact of decades of discriminatory housing
policies and practices.
The impetus for the “Where We Live” report goes back to the Obama administration, when the federal government wanted to strengthen enforcement guidelines in the milestone Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Under the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule (AFFH), the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development moved to require states and cities to study how their housing policies affect segregation. But the Trump administration stalled that effort. New York City in 2018 launched its own segregation study to fill the vacuum left by the feds.
The de Blasio administration said the
draft study released this week was informed by conversations with New
Yorkers in communities around the city.
The data on race and social conditions
In the fair housing analysis section of
the draft Where We Live report, the administration broke the city’s
population into the four major racial and ethnic groups defined under
federal demographic guidelines. Across the five boroughs, 32 percent
of residents are White, 29 percent Hispanic, 22 percent Black, and 14
percent Asian or Pacific Islander, according to the data they
collected from the American Community Survey.
The average median income for the city
is estimated at $55,023 according to the American Community Survey
between 2012-2016. The racial population with the highest median
income are White household which have a median income of $79,743
compared with Asian/Pacific Islander households which have a median
income of $58,540. Black households have a median income of $43,326
and Hispanic households have a median income of $37,281, according to
the ACS data.
The combination of race and income
translated into starkly different social conditions, according to the
report.
The city found that in 2017, White
borrowers accounted for 48 percent of new loans for owner- occupied,
one- to four-unit properties in the city, while Black and Hispanic
borrowers each accounted for less than 10 percent, far less than
their share of the total population among New Yorkers. Asian
borrowers accounted for 38 percent of new loans for owner- occupied,
one- to four-unit unit properties in the city.
Black and Hispanic household also
experienced lower quality housing conditions. For example, Blacks and
Hispanics were 20 percent more likely to experience maintenance
problems like lack of heat, peeling paint, or the presence of rodents
compared with only 6 percent of their Asian and White counterparts.
Examining housing stability by race for
public-school students, the city found that students of color are
more likely to experience “unstable housing,” such as being
doubled-up with family and friends or living in a type of shelter or
some other form of temporary housing, than White children. According
to the Department of Education’s 2017-2018 numbers, 13 percent of
Hispanic and Black students experience unstable housing when compared
with 5 percent of the Asian student population and 3 percent of
White students.
Exposure to violent crime also varies
dramatically across racial lines. “Black residents experience the
highest exposure to violent crime in the neighborhoods where they
live (6.0 per 1,000 people), a rate twice that of White New Yorkers
(2.6 per 1000 people) and Asian/PI New Yorkers (3.0 per 1000 people).
The rate for Hispanic New Yorkers, also higher than the city rate,
was 5.1 incidents per 1,000 people,” the report reads.
A complex picture of neighborhood change
The draft report also took a look at
neighborhood change.
“For many New Yorkers who
participated in our Community Conversations and Fair Housing
Stakeholder Group, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and
amenities in all neighborhoods—regardless of the racial
demographics of those neighborhoods—was more important to
fulfilling the Fair Housing Act’s spirit than the composition of
the people who live in a particular neighborhood. Many New Yorkers
also expressed concern that the way in which some neighborhoods are
changing—namely through the increased presence of wealthier, White
residents in areas with predominant populations of people of
color—has created a sense of fear that long-standing residents and
businesses will be economically displaced by resulting neighborhood
change,” the report reads.
According to the draft report, the most
significant changes appear in the patterns of where White New Yorkers
live. In 1990, White New Yorkers were the predominant group (75% or
more) in 57 out of 188 Neighborhood Tabulation Areas (also known as
NTA which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau) across the five
boroughs, and were the majority group (between 50 to 75 percent) in
an additional 35 NTAs. Today, White New Yorkers are predominant in
only 16 NTAs and are the majority group in 34 NTAs.
The city found that the most dramatic
changes occurred between 1990 and 2012-2016 in Queens—including
Ozone Park, Woodhaven, and College Point neighborhoods—where the
share of White New Yorkers in the neighborhoods decreased between 50
and 63 percentage points. The largest increases of the White
population, between 25 and 32 percent, occurred in Brooklyn,
including parts of Williamsburg (which was rezoned under the
Bloomberg administration in 2005), Bedford, Clinton Hill, and
Prospect Heights. The maps also indicated that White New Yorkers did
not populate areas such as the South Bronx, parts of northern
Manhattan, and large areas of central Brooklyn and southeast Queens,
and remain the majority in large parts of Lower and Midtown
Manhattan, southern Brooklyn, and Staten Island.
The report showed the Hispanic New
Yorkers population increased between 1990 and 2016 in Hunts Point,
Longwood and Kingsbridge in the Bronx; North Corona in Queens,
Bushwick North in Brooklyn and Washington Heights South in Manhattan.
The Hispanic population decreased between 15 to 35 percent in parts
of Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn, and Sunset Park.
The report found that Black residents
in 1990 were predominant in Central Harlem and multiple parts of
central Brooklyn and southeastern Queens. But by 2016, the Black
population fell to less than 75 percent in Central Harlem,
Bedford-Stuyvesant, and northern Crown Heights. However, Black New
Yorkers remain a majority in neighborhoods such as East New York,
Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester in the Bronx, and Hollis, Queens.
Despite being only 14 percent of the
city’s overall population, Asians hold a majority in several Queens
neighborhoods including Flushing and parts of southern Brooklyn and
the city found their population decreased by the fewest number when
compared to Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics.
The report says, “Overall, the share of New Yorkers living in the
least diverse neighborhoods decreased slightly over the last three
decades.”
Policy moves: Some new, some not
Over the past two
years, the report says, the city “engaged with hundreds of
residents, over 150
community-based and
advocacy organizations, and dozens of governmental agencies” to
discuss the city’s history, current conditions and potential policy
responses.
The city has narrowed its focus to six
goals using existing city programs and creating new initiatives as
well.
The administration says it will
strengthen fair housing enforcement by expanding testing
investigations for illegal discrimination and increasing agency
resources for addressing complaints with a focus on “source-of-income
discrimination, reasonable accommodation requests, and failures to
construct or renovate housing according to accessibility
requirements” including examining regulations to address co-op
association discrimination.
It will also consider drafting
legislation to address housing discrimination against New Yorkers who
have a history with the criminal justice system and amending the
city’s Human Rights Law to include prohibiting discrimination based
on a person’s source of income.
Additionally, the city says it will
build on the Department of Housing Preservation and Development
(HPD)’s new guidelines that remove barriers that “impede residents’
housing choices and may be used as proxies for discrimination
(including credit history and broker fees) without causing unintended
consequences, such as increased rents or more stringent guarantor
requirements.”
Another goal is to “facilitate
equitable housing development” in the city and the region. That
includes examining opportunities to accelerate land-use review and
remove obstacles in the approval process for approval of affordable
housing projects, especially in areas with more amenities, and to
support state legislation for changes to the state cap on residential
floor area ratio. The current law does not allow the floor area ratio
to exceed 12.0 in the city. The plan is for the city to also explore
new housing options in the city’s historic districts and train
community boards, groups and elected officials on the city’s
responsibility to affirmatively further fair housing.
The city also says it will strengthen
coordination of housing and land-use policies across the city by
developing new assessment tools, and making more data available. This
strategy would also include establishing a working group with local
governments in the tri-area to develop a housing and transit agenda.
Another goal is to increase housing
opportunities, especially for low-income New Yorkers, in more
affluent neighborhoods by creating a task force to make
recommendations on zoning, land use and regulatory actions. The city
says it will also examine the possibility of building on
underutilized public land (including NYCHA properties) for extremely-
and very low-income households, homeless, and other special needs
populations. It plans to revise the HPD evaluation process for
developments that use vouchers to support additional affordable and
supportive housing projects and also “restrict the use of
middle-income options under the 421-a tax incentive program in
neighborhoods where market conditions allow for new housing
development without them.”
The city would also like to expand
publicly-supported housing to more New Yorkers by improving Housing
Connect 2.0, the website where New Yorkers can apply for lottery
housing; broaden the Housing Ambassadors program (where local
nonprofits help potential Housing Connect applicants with the
application process) particularly for applicants using rental
assistance and take steps to make housing as inclusive as possible
for non-citizens, the disabled and people who have been incarcerated.
Some of the goals align with the
mayor’s long-held policy priorities, like converting NYCHA units to
Section 8 and developing mixed-income housing on NYCHA land to
generate revenue to support public housing. The city’s HomeFix
program, which provides access to affordable low- or no-interest and
potentially forgivable loans for home repairs to eligible owners of
one- to four-family homes, and a long list of recently enacted tenant
protections are also on this list. So is exploring innovative housing
strategies such as community land trusts or mutual housing
associations.
Other policies on the to-do list
include implementing the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act,
exploring broader use of cease and desist zones, ensuring access to
rental assistance, ensuring housing access for people with
disabilities and investing city capital dollars in a more equitable
fashion.
Beyond the report
It’s not clear how many of the newer
strategies outlined in the report will be taken up by Mayor de Blasio
during the two years left in his term, as opposed to being left to
his successor to consider adopting. What is certain is that the Where
We Live strategy is hardly the only place where questions about race,
housing and development are being argued.
In December, community organizations
and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams launched a legislative campaign
to include a racial impact study within the city’s environmental
review process in order to address inequity and displacement in
communities that face major land use actions.
Also last month, a state judge annulled
the 2018 Inwood rezoning, citing the city’s failure to consider
several potential impacts—some of which implicated race—in its
environmental review before the rezoning.
On Tuesday, just after New York’s report came out, the Trump administration proposed to roll back parts of the AFFH rule and said its proposal would redefine fair housing standards by placing an emphasis on housing choice rather than discrimination. The HUD proposal also plans on reducing some of the regulations in place under the 2015 AFFH rule, the Associated Press reported.
The final Where We Live report is due later this year; the city is now taking feedback on all aspects of the report. The public comment period will extend from January 7, 2020 to March 7, 2020. The comments received from the public will be summarized and published in the final version of the Where We Live NYC Plan. The city also plans on holding a testimony hearing scheduled for February 6, 2020 at 5: 30 in the City Planning Commission Hearing Room, Lower Concourse, 120 Broadway in Manhattan.
You can read the report here.