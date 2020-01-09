city-hall-maps-steps-to-deal-with-impact-of-decades-of-racist-housing-policies

Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office. The mayor picked up on a self-examination that President Obama wanted to occur across the country, but President Trump halted.

The de Blasio administration released a

draft report Tuesday listing six broad goals for the next five years

aimed at addressing the impact of decades of discriminatory housing

policies and practices.

The impetus for the “Where We Live” report goes back to the Obama administration, when the federal government wanted to strengthen enforcement guidelines in the milestone Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Under the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule (AFFH), the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development moved to require states and cities to study how their housing policies affect segregation. But the Trump administration stalled that effort. New York City in 2018 launched its own segregation study to fill the vacuum left by the feds.

The de Blasio administration said the

draft study released this week was informed by conversations with New

Yorkers in communities around the city.

The data on race and social conditions

In the fair housing analysis section of

the draft Where We Live report, the administration broke the city’s

population into the four major racial and ethnic groups defined under

federal demographic guidelines. Across the five boroughs, 32 percent

of residents are White, 29 percent Hispanic, 22 percent Black, and 14

percent Asian or Pacific Islander, according to the data they

collected from the American Community Survey.

The average median income for the city

is estimated at $55,023 according to the American Community Survey

between 2012-2016. The racial population with the highest median

income are White household which have a median income of $79,743

compared with Asian/Pacific Islander households which have a median

income of $58,540. Black households have a median income of $43,326

and Hispanic households have a median income of $37,281, according to

the ACS data.

The combination of race and income

translated into starkly different social conditions, according to the

report.

The city found that in 2017, White

borrowers accounted for 48 percent of new loans for owner- occupied,

one- to four-unit properties in the city, while Black and Hispanic

borrowers each accounted for less than 10 percent, far less than

their share of the total population among New Yorkers. Asian

borrowers accounted for 38 percent of new loans for owner- occupied,

one- to four-unit unit properties in the city.

Black and Hispanic household also

experienced lower quality housing conditions. For example, Blacks and

Hispanics were 20 percent more likely to experience maintenance

problems like lack of heat, peeling paint, or the presence of rodents

compared with only 6 percent of their Asian and White counterparts.

Examining housing stability by race for

public-school students, the city found that students of color are

more likely to experience “unstable housing,” such as being

doubled-up with family and friends or living in a type of shelter or

some other form of temporary housing, than White children. According

to the Department of Education’s 2017-2018 numbers, 13 percent of

Hispanic and Black students experience unstable housing when compared

with 5 percent of the Asian student population and 3 percent of

White students.

Exposure to violent crime also varies

dramatically across racial lines. “Black residents experience the

highest exposure to violent crime in the neighborhoods where they

live (6.0 per 1,000 people), a rate twice that of White New Yorkers

(2.6 per 1000 people) and Asian/PI New Yorkers (3.0 per 1000 people).

The rate for Hispanic New Yorkers, also higher than the city rate,

was 5.1 incidents per 1,000 people,” the report reads.

A complex picture of neighborhood change

The draft report also took a look at

neighborhood change.

“For many New Yorkers who

participated in our Community Conversations and Fair Housing

Stakeholder Group, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and

amenities in all neighborhoods—regardless of the racial

demographics of those neighborhoods—was more important to

fulfilling the Fair Housing Act’s spirit than the composition of

the people who live in a particular neighborhood. Many New Yorkers

also expressed concern that the way in which some neighborhoods are

changing—namely through the increased presence of wealthier, White

residents in areas with predominant populations of people of

color—has created a sense of fear that long-standing residents and

businesses will be economically displaced by resulting neighborhood

change,” the report reads.

According to the draft report, the most

significant changes appear in the patterns of where White New Yorkers

live. In 1990, White New Yorkers were the predominant group (75% or

more) in 57 out of 188 Neighborhood Tabulation Areas (also known as

NTA which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau) across the five

boroughs, and were the majority group (between 50 to 75 percent) in

an additional 35 NTAs. Today, White New Yorkers are predominant in

only 16 NTAs and are the majority group in 34 NTAs.

The city found that the most dramatic

changes occurred between 1990 and 2012-2016 in Queens—including

Ozone Park, Woodhaven, and College Point neighborhoods—where the

share of White New Yorkers in the neighborhoods decreased between 50

and 63 percentage points. The largest increases of the White

population, between 25 and 32 percent, occurred in Brooklyn,

including parts of Williamsburg (which was rezoned under the

Bloomberg administration in 2005), Bedford, Clinton Hill, and

Prospect Heights. The maps also indicated that White New Yorkers did

not populate areas such as the South Bronx, parts of northern

Manhattan, and large areas of central Brooklyn and southeast Queens,

and remain the majority in large parts of Lower and Midtown

Manhattan, southern Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

The report showed the Hispanic New

Yorkers population increased between 1990 and 2016 in Hunts Point,

Longwood and Kingsbridge in the Bronx; North Corona in Queens,

Bushwick North in Brooklyn and Washington Heights South in Manhattan.

The Hispanic population decreased between 15 to 35 percent in parts

of Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn, and Sunset Park.

The report found that Black residents

in 1990 were predominant in Central Harlem and multiple parts of

central Brooklyn and southeastern Queens. But by 2016, the Black

population fell to less than 75 percent in Central Harlem,

Bedford-Stuyvesant, and northern Crown Heights. However, Black New

Yorkers remain a majority in neighborhoods such as East New York,

Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester in the Bronx, and Hollis, Queens.

Despite being only 14 percent of the

city’s overall population, Asians hold a majority in several Queens

neighborhoods including Flushing and parts of southern Brooklyn and

the city found their population decreased by the fewest number when

compared to Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics.

The report says, “Overall, the share of New Yorkers living in the

least diverse neighborhoods decreased slightly over the last three

decades.”

Policy moves: Some new, some not

Over the past two

years, the report says, the city “engaged with hundreds of

residents, over 150

community-based and

advocacy organizations, and dozens of governmental agencies” to

discuss the city’s history, current conditions and potential policy

responses.

The city has narrowed its focus to six

goals using existing city programs and creating new initiatives as

well.

The administration says it will

strengthen fair housing enforcement by expanding testing

investigations for illegal discrimination and increasing agency

resources for addressing complaints with a focus on “source-of-income

discrimination, reasonable accommodation requests, and failures to

construct or renovate housing according to accessibility

requirements” including examining regulations to address co-op

association discrimination.

It will also consider drafting

legislation to address housing discrimination against New Yorkers who

have a history with the criminal justice system and amending the

city’s Human Rights Law to include prohibiting discrimination based

on a person’s source of income.

Additionally, the city says it will

build on the Department of Housing Preservation and Development

(HPD)’s new guidelines that remove barriers that “impede residents’

housing choices and may be used as proxies for discrimination

(including credit history and broker fees) without causing unintended

consequences, such as increased rents or more stringent guarantor

requirements.”

Another goal is to “facilitate

equitable housing development” in the city and the region. That

includes examining opportunities to accelerate land-use review and

remove obstacles in the approval process for approval of affordable

housing projects, especially in areas with more amenities, and to

support state legislation for changes to the state cap on residential

floor area ratio. The current law does not allow the floor area ratio

to exceed 12.0 in the city. The plan is for the city to also explore

new housing options in the city’s historic districts and train

community boards, groups and elected officials on the city’s

responsibility to affirmatively further fair housing.

The city also says it will strengthen

coordination of housing and land-use policies across the city by

developing new assessment tools, and making more data available. This

strategy would also include establishing a working group with local

governments in the tri-area to develop a housing and transit agenda.

Another goal is to increase housing

opportunities, especially for low-income New Yorkers, in more

affluent neighborhoods by creating a task force to make

recommendations on zoning, land use and regulatory actions. The city

says it will also examine the possibility of building on

underutilized public land (including NYCHA properties) for extremely-

and very low-income households, homeless, and other special needs

populations. It plans to revise the HPD evaluation process for

developments that use vouchers to support additional affordable and

supportive housing projects and also “restrict the use of

middle-income options under the 421-a tax incentive program in

neighborhoods where market conditions allow for new housing

development without them.”

The city would also like to expand

publicly-supported housing to more New Yorkers by improving Housing

Connect 2.0, the website where New Yorkers can apply for lottery

housing; broaden the Housing Ambassadors program (where local

nonprofits help potential Housing Connect applicants with the

application process) particularly for applicants using rental

assistance and take steps to make housing as inclusive as possible

for non-citizens, the disabled and people who have been incarcerated.

Some of the goals align with the

mayor’s long-held policy priorities, like converting NYCHA units to

Section 8 and developing mixed-income housing on NYCHA land to

generate revenue to support public housing. The city’s HomeFix

program, which provides access to affordable low- or no-interest and

potentially forgivable loans for home repairs to eligible owners of

one- to four-family homes, and a long list of recently enacted tenant

protections are also on this list. So is exploring innovative housing

strategies such as community land trusts or mutual housing

associations.

Other policies on the to-do list

include implementing the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act,

exploring broader use of cease and desist zones, ensuring access to

rental assistance, ensuring housing access for people with

disabilities and investing city capital dollars in a more equitable

fashion.

Beyond the report

It’s not clear how many of the newer

strategies outlined in the report will be taken up by Mayor de Blasio

during the two years left in his term, as opposed to being left to

his successor to consider adopting. What is certain is that the Where

We Live strategy is hardly the only place where questions about race,

housing and development are being argued.

In December, community organizations

and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams launched a legislative campaign

to include a racial impact study within the city’s environmental

review process in order to address inequity and displacement in

communities that face major land use actions.

Also last month, a state judge annulled

the 2018 Inwood rezoning, citing the city’s failure to consider

several potential impacts—some of which implicated race—in its

environmental review before the rezoning.

On Tuesday, just after New York’s report came out, the Trump administration proposed to roll back parts of the AFFH rule and said its proposal would redefine fair housing standards by placing an emphasis on housing choice rather than discrimination. The HUD proposal also plans on reducing some of the regulations in place under the 2015 AFFH rule, the Associated Press reported.

The final Where We Live report is due later this year; the city is now taking feedback on all aspects of the report. The public comment period will extend from January 7, 2020 to March 7, 2020. The comments received from the public will be summarized and published in the final version of the Where We Live NYC Plan. The city also plans on holding a testimony hearing scheduled for February 6, 2020 at 5: 30 in the City Planning Commission Hearing Room, Lower Concourse, 120 Broadway in Manhattan.

You can read the report here.