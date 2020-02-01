City Hall delay on freeholders board continues

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The lengthy delay in approving the city delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders continued Friday despite Aldermanic President Lewis Reed’s pledge to try to get the issue wrapped up by last week.Reed said Friday that he’s still working to resolve an impasse that has kept Mayor Lyda Krewson’s appointees to the board stalled in an aldermanic committee since Oct. 16.In addition to trying to get committee members to agree on the delegation’s makeup, Reed said, another complication is what he called committee chairman Sam Moore’s health issues and “trying to work around his schedule.”Reed did not elaborate. Moore has missed the last four weekly meetings of the full Board of Aldermen, including the one held Friday. Board minutes indicate that the most recent board meeting Moore attended was Dec. 13 before aldermen began a holiday break.Moore could not be reached for comment Friday.”I think that once we get the chairman (to call a meeting), all of that stuff will take care of itself,” Reed said, referring to disagreements on who should be on the city’s nine-person delegation. The freeholders board, triggered by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider potential changes in the two jurisdictions’ governmental structure.The county’s nine members and one appointed by Gov. Mike Parson held an initial meeting Nov. 12 but substantive talks were delayed until city appointees were all approved.Krewson made her nine appointments on Sept. 23 but Moore’s committee tabled them on Oct. 16. About a month later, the mayor made four changes in her slate as recommended by Moore and Reed, who has tried to mediate.The committee then split on whether and how many more changes should be sought. Five of the seven members of the committee would need to approve taking Krewson’s original names off the table.The delay has spurred some county members to consider holding another meeting to seek legal advice on the board’s path forward.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

CHESTERFIELD —On a 5-3 vote, the City Council approved legislation Wednesday eliminating a requirement that residents making allegations of pr…

The company wants to transmit electricity from wind power in Kansas to states to the east

The suburban St. Louis 2nd Congressional District is one of 12 on the Democrats’ ‘red to blue’ list.

But council members do not agree on how to change an ordinance that has been used to prosecute people begging for money

Says she will work with ‘regional partners to figure out if there’s a way forward’ in restarting the trolley, which shut down Dec. 29 amid financial problems.

But council members do not agree on how to change an ordinance that has been used to prosecute people begging for money

The buying and selling of medical marijuana permits is legal in Missouri.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway made available Friday three years’ worth of requests made to her office under the Missouri Sunshine Law, as well as her responses.

FRONTENAC — City approval Monday night of $18 million in St. Louis County industrial development bonds was the last formal step in an $80 mill…

On several high-profile issues, the governor is at odds with his fellow Republicans.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com