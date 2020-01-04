citroen-c5-aircross-on-long-term-test: how-does-this-quirky-suv-work-in-everyday-life?

Contents
Our car: C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi 130 Flair
List price when new: £30,830 OTR
Price as tested: £31,550
Official fuel economy: 48.0mpg (WLTP Combined Low)
Average fuel economy: 48.5mpg
First impressions
On the wall of my office, I have a print by automotive artist Russell Wallis. It shows side profiles illustrations of, from top to bottom, the original Citroen DS, the SM, the CX Turbo, the XM, and the C6, and is captioned ‘Citroen Haut de Gamme’ – ‘Citroen top-of-the-range’.
Were you to extend and continue that line through today, you’d find the latest addition to be the Citroen C5 Aircross. It is, to put it mildly, slightly different to the hauts de gamme that came before it.
For one thing, it’s the first of the bunch to be an SUV which is, rather, a sign of the times. It’s also the first since the Traction Avant saloons not to be available with hydropneumatic suspension in some form. Both of these departures might cause Citroen purists to shake their heads and tut despondently. Nevertheless, like it or not, this is what a top-of-the-range Citroen looks like these days.
But is it any good? Well, on the basis of Andrew English’s first drive in February 2019, the answer is ‘yes’. He gave it four stars, with its comfort, space, versatility and eye-catching styling both inside and out all strong points. Now, however, the C5 Aircross faces a sterner test: daily life for six months with a house renovation on the go, a relatively sizeable dog called Luther to transport, and plenty of miles to cover.
Engine, gearbox and equipment
‘Our’ C5 Aircross joined the fleet in June 2019. KJ19YGX came with our favourite engine and gearbox combination: the 128bhp diesel with the Aisin-sourced eight-speed torque-converter automatic.
While we were tempted by the 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol, our past drives have led us to believe it isn’t quite as gutsy, and of course, it loses out in fuel economy terms too.
Our preferred model for its blend of equipment and value has always been the mid-range Flair, but when were offered this top-spec Flair Plus version we agreed, on the basis that it would allow us to figure out whether it really is worth the extra cost. It certainly came well equipped, with such treats as a panoramic sunroof, powered boot lid, and adaptive cruise control.
And because it was laden with toys, there was no need to trouble the options list; the Pearl White paint was the only optional extra.
What about the looks?
I reckon it looks good. Granted, its styling is a little divisive, but most of the comments I received from friends and relatives were positive.
From the unusual, split-light treatment of the nose, which seems to work better here than on any other SUV I’ve seen that’s adopted it, to the big, ski-like roof rails, to the bold swathe of chrome that encircles the passenger compartment windows, to the neatly detailed rear lights, this is a car that’s had real love lavished upon its design – both as a whole, and in the details.
Side-by-side with a Skoda Kodiaq or a Honda CR-V, the C5 Aircross looks appealing and interesting, and makes the other two look bland and generic.
That said, I had wanted to spec our car with the optional red accent pack and black roof, but all that was available was a car with the standard silver accents. In the end, I was quite happy with what I’d ended up with, as I felt it struck a nice balance between quirky and grown-up. Having seen a couple of privately owned C5 Aircrosses out and about fitted with the red accent kit, I found myself wondering if it makes the car look just a little too much like a child’s toy.
Interior
I’ve always been a fan of the mix of grey leather and smart cloth upholstery, and little touches like the faux luggage-style strap on the dashboard and the orange stitching lift it further. Yes, there are a few too many cheap plastics scattered around the place, and as a result, the interior isn’t quite as homely as you as you might like. But for the most part, it’s an appealing and interesting place to be.
My biggest gripe, though, was with Citroen’s (and, for that matter, sister company Peugeot’s) now-standard trick of adding the climate control to the menu system on the central screen and doing away with physical controls altogether.
Many was the time when we’d find ourselves faffing around with the screen just to change the temperature or alter the fan speed. This causes you to have to switch from the radio or navigation, whichever you may be using at the time, to the climate control screen, then switch back, requiring three button presses, all of which require you to move your eyes from the road to locate the relevant command on the screen because you can’t do so by feel alone.
The problem gets even worse if you’re mirroring your smartphone on the screen, as you have to go into a seperate menu to get back to the smartphone display – so simply changing a climate control setting becomes a real faff.
Worse still, the system seems to take a minute or two to get going when you first start the car, which means it lags and freezes just when you want to use it on a cold morning to warm the car. Thankfully, one of three physical shortcut keys you do get is to direct air at the screen (the others are the heated rear screen and the recirculate function), so you can at least start the demisting process while you’re waiting.
How practical is it?
The C5 Aircross isn’t a seven-seater, unlike some of its best rivals. But with that exception, the rest of its interior is a triumph. In fact, this has without doubt been the most useful and versatile long-term test vehicle I’ve ever run.
First up, the tall luggage area meant Luther had plenty of head room, while the false floor could either be raised to make it level with the boot lip (and therefore easier for him to jump in) or lowered to provide him with even more space. When in its raised position, the space created beneath proved to be an excellent spot to stash muddy wellies, too.
The boot in the C5 Aircross is vast. Official figures put it at 720 litres, which I presume is the case with the sliding rear seats moved to their foremost position and the boot floor at its lowest. Still, that’s far more than you get in the CR-V or a Ford Kuga, and on a par with the Skoda Kodiaq.
Our car’s powered boot lid proved to be more useful than I’d expected. Press the button to close it, or swipe your foot beneath the rear bumper to close and lock – extremely convenient when struggling with an excited dog on a lead in one hand, and a bag of his food and toys for the dog sitter in the other.
On the downside, when you slide those rear seats forward, there’s no extendable boot floor to take up the slim but deep chasm that’s left behind, which isn’t very usable and is even harder to access.
Mind you, when a friend and I took the C5 Aircross to Calais for a booze cruise, we found the gap to be perfectly sized to slot in a few six-bottle cases of vin ordinaire. Surely no coincidence, given the its Gallic origins. Most of the time, though, I didn’t want items to get lost down the gap, so I found myself folding the seats down the conventional way when I had lots of luggage to carry.
The good news is that you can fold and slide all three seats individually, and each backrest can also be positioned upright or reclined independently. And because you get three full-size rear seats, you can also seat three adults abreast quite happily.
This I did, on several occasions, and all of my passengers said they were still comfortable and content even after a half-hour car journey. I doubt you could say that about a car in which you’ll find two proper seats and an excuse for one in the middle.
The one niggle, however, is that that middle seat doesn’t get Isofix points – you only get them on the outer seats, and Citroen says you aren’t allowed to install a child seat in the central seat at all.
That contrasts poorly with the Peugeot 5008, which offers three sets of Isofix points in this row, not to mention those two extra rear seats, both of which can take child seats secured with seat belts. A top-spec 5008 with the same engine and gearbox will, of course, set you back more – but not all that much.
Is the Citroen C5 Aircross comfortable?
Yes. In fact, comfort is one of its greatest assets. The driving position is very well thought out, with not only plenty of adjustability but well-placed armrests on both sides that connect to the elbows of even taller drivers like me.
Then there are the seats; big, cushy armchairs that are immediately welcoming. Their softness might have you believe they’ll cause back ache on a long journey, but in fact I never once found that to be a problem – the amount of support you get seems well judged.
While it fired into life easily most of the time, the C5 Aircross did go through a short period of taking two or three presses of the button (keyless entry and starting is standard on the Flair Plus) to get going, an intermittent complaint which cleared itself up after a week or two. Strange.
Trickling the C5 Aircross along in traffic took a little getting used to as well, the result of a combination of the soft suspension and rather grabby brakes. Nudge the brake pedal just a shade too hard at low speed, and the car would come to a far more sudden halt than you’d intended, its nose diving as it did so – a distracting occurrence for all inside the car (especially the dog in the boot, who’d slip and slump into the backs of the rear seats).
What’s it like on the move?
With that exception, the C5 Aircross was mostly a doddle around town. The edges of the odd-looking scoops in the bonnet give you a really clear idea of where the bonnet ends from within. The automatic gearbox made progress a breeze, while the engine had enough poke to nip into gaps. And you felt like you were sitting up quite high, with a commanding view of the road and excellent all-round visibility.
And on the move, that soft suspension really came into its own. We ended up nicknaming our C5 Aircross ‘Flump’, after the popular marshmallow treat, as that best described the way it rode along, cushioning you from the harshness of the road surface particularly well.
True, the very worst potholes would elicit a thump, but I came to the conclusion that you actually noticed this more than you would in other cars because the suspension was so composed the rest of the time.
On the motorway, in particular, the C5 Aircross was a dream. This was a fact for which we were particularly grateful given Flump spent plenty of time trekking between our home in London and our in-laws’ in Southampton and Milton Keynes.
The procedure was the same each time: set up Apple CarPlay, get some music going on Spotify, head out onto the motorway, set the adaptive cruise control, and relax as the miles slipped by.
Throughout, the C5 Aircross remained blissfully quiet and calm, with traffic queues as stress-free as they can be, thanks to the adaptive cruise control slowing us down and then trickling us along behind the car in front.
Suitability for family use
We had no kids in tow, but it isn’t hard to imagine that with such comfort and ease, and all that boot space to play with, the C5 Aircross would make a particularly pleasing companion on a family day out, a weekend away, or even a longer holiday.
Of course, with all that squidge in the suspension, the C5 Aircross isn’t quite as rewarding to hustle along a twisting back road. But how often do you ever drive a big, family-friendly SUV like that? I actually found the fact that Flump had absolutely no sporting pretensions to be a breath of fresh air, and was happy to live with its consequential lack of athletic prowess..
What’s more, while it did slop over if you tried to corner quickly, crucially it always did so in a controlled way; indeed, the C5 Aircross’s handling, while not exciting, was never anything less than neutral, safe and predictable.
Safety standards
Just before we took delivery of our C5 Aircross, Euro NCAP, Europe’s most respected car safety institution, published its findings after a series of tests. They gave the C5 Aircross four stars as standard, but a full five stars when fitted with the Safety Plus package.
While this package is optional in Europe, it comes as standard in the UK, which means our C5 Aircross, like all sold here, got a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
You get an advanced automatic collision avoidance system which consists of a camera and a radar as standard, along with six airbags, and a host of other electronic driving aids. Our Flair Plus also got a post-collision braking system, to stop the car rolling into other traffic after a crash, and an alert system if it detected you falling asleep (which, I’m happy to say, never sounded a warning during our time with it).
Also of note is that Flair and Flair Plus models get a dash cam as standard, which records and saves footage from 30 seconds before and 1 minute after a collision or ‘significant incident’. This can also be used to take photos while on the move at the press of a button.
Is it good value for money?
The on-the-road price of our example came in at £31,550 at delivery, although in the time we’ve been running the car, that figure increased slightly to £32,155.
That seems like an awful lot of cash, but when you look at the equipment list, remember that you get an automatic gearbox for that price, and consider that the C5 Aircross is a big SUV with boot space that can rival that of a car from the class above it, you can start to see where your money’s going.
What’s more, the C5 Aircross did well in its time with us to not only achieve its WLTP combined figure on average, but to better it. We got 48.5mpg throughout the entirety of our test, which compares brilliantly to the 48.0mpg official WLTP figure.
We didn’t have any additional expenses during our time with the car, either, which was a boon; that said, of course, you’d need to factor in an AdBlue top-up now and again, given the diesel engine’s emissions-reducing trickery. Our warning had just flashed on when we gave the car back at 3,100 miles, which seems rather early; that could mean the C5 Aircross will require frequent top-ups, which are worth factoring in to your predicted costs.
Should you buy a Citroen C5 Aircross?
When we first drove the C5 Aircross, we rated it as a four-star car. After six months with ours, I’d say that rating holds true. In fact, I’d go as far as to say it’s nudging up against five-star greatness – but there are foibles that hold it back.
The downsides that annoyed me most in daily use were the fiddly infotainment system and those grabby brakes in traffic. Then again, I was smitten by the spacious rear seats, versatile boot and soft, smooth suspension, especially out on the motorway.
Would I choose this Flair Plus variant? I don’t think so. The extra toys it offered were more useful than I expected – the powered boot lid, adaptive cruise control and wireless phone charging especially. But the £2,200 premium you pay is hefty, and what’s more, the lower-specification Flair gets 18-inch wheels with chunkier tyres, which improve the ride quality even further.
No matter which version you choose, though, this is a terrific family SUV which gets its priorities almost entirely right. Who needs sporty handling in a car like this when you can have comfort and practicality instead? And those two facets are areas in which the C5 Aircross excels. Goodbye, Flump – you will be missed.
