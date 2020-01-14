Home NEWS Citizenship Act Protests: Women Protest In Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, UP

Citizenship Act Protests: Women Protest In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, UP

Citizenship Act Protests: Women Protest In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Prayagraj

New Delhi:

Taking cues from Citizenship Act protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bhagh area, a group of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj town have started a sit in protest at a park in the older part of the city. The women who started the protest on Sunday afternoon were also joined by men and student leaders from parties like the Samajwadi Party. In Delhi, the protests are still on in Shaheen Bagh’s area where a large number of Muslim women, among others, have taken part.

Here are the live updates on Citizenship Act protests:

