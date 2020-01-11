“citizenship-act-intends-to-divide-on-religious-lines”:-sonia-gandhi

Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee or CWC – the top decision-making body of the party – saying that the law was discriminatory and intended to divide Indians on religious lines.

“The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” she said in her opening remarks.

She also spoke about the protests across the country, saying that thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realized the “grave harm” that implementation of the new Citizenship law will cause.

“The situation in some states is alarming, turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi. We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru,” Ms Gandhi said.

“We demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and give justice to the affected persons,” she added.

Also criticising the National Population Register (NPR), Ms Gandhi told top leaders of the Congress not to be under any illusion that it was a “benign exercise”.

“In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC,” she said.

Ms Gandhi also hit out at the government over the state of the economy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a matter of anguish and concern that the people in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights while the Government makes farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats,” she said.