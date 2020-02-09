citizen-canine:-new-book-features-heartwarming-images-of-dogs-in-movies

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Dog-lovers and movie-goers, rejoice! A new book combining heart-warming pictures of the two is now available.

Citizen Canine: Dogs in the Movies, by Wendy Mitchell, published by Laurence King, captures those magical moments when dogs and films come together.

The book features 60 of the cinema’s cutest pooches ever to grace the silver screen, with old favourites such as Lassie, Toto from The Wizard of Oz, Beethoven and of course the puppies from 101 Dalmations.

It’ll also tell the history of dogs in the movies, from the silent films of Charlie Chaplin right up to contemporary indie cinema, while revealing fun facts and tricks of the trade for training up the dogs.

Expect behind-the-scenes stories celebrating caring, dedicated trainers and the actors and directors who found clever ways to work with their canine co-stars.

Prepare for a healthy dose of childhood nostalgia when flicking through.

Sandy and Annie (Alamy Stock Photo)

