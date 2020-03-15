CinemaCon Is Canceled, You Know Why

CinemaCon 2020 has officially been canceled due to COVID-19. The announcement was made earlier today after Donald Trump announced his European travel ban. Trump and his administration are looking into ways to deal with the coronavirus in the United States. The event was scheduled to run from March 30th to April 2nd in Las Vegas, with motion picture exhibitors, distributors, and industry partners coming in from all over the world. That won’t be possible now due to the travel ban.

While it certainly isn’t the greatest news that CinemaCon isn’t happening this year, it is more than likely for the best. Coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate and a lot of events are either canceling or postponing. It is believed that the event’s insurance will cover all of the losses. National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) head John Fithian and show emcee Mitch Neuhauser issued a statement on the matter, which you can read in full below.

“It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience.”

CinemaCon cancelling is still a big deal, especially for movie fans who have been waiting for some sneak peeks at the upcoming movies. It is believed that Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan was going to be screened, along with a ton of other exclusive, including possible footage from Black Widow, Eternals, and even Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. For now, the studios will have to decide what to do with what was going to be shown at CinemaCon 2020.

The CinemaCon cancellation comes as exhibitor stocks have dropped in recent weeks due to the coronavirus. However, the North American box office seems to be doing okay for this time of year. Adding to the trouble is the fact that No Time to Die and other movies are moving their release dates. While Disney remains adamant about not changing any release dates, they more than likely will have to at some point.

The CinemaCon cancellation news comes after a string of coronavirus announcements from just today. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. They’re there to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming untitled Elvis Presley movie. Additionally, the NBA has suspended its season, while the NCAA, along with other sports is going ahead without live audiences.

