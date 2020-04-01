Cinema St. Louis postpones slate of springtime events

Alongside its other casualties, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the neighborhood independent film world.Cinema St. Louis announced that its slate of events for another month or two has been postponed. Specifically: The Classic French Film Festival, originally scheduled for later this month, has been pushed back again to late July or early August; the dates are yet to be determined.The St. Louis Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival, originally scheduled for May 1, may now be held later in the summertime, based on availability at the host location, the Saint Louis Science Center. The submission deadline for films has been extended to May 31.The business is attempting to move QFest from its scheduled dates in mid-May to sometime in July. The entry deadline for films has been extended until April 30.One Filmmaking Camp that were scheduled to occur in mid-March was canceled. The camps scheduled for June and July remain expected to happen then, at the very least for the moment. Reservations are now accepted for all those camps.The I REALLY LIKE Movies Trivia Night continues to be scheduled for June 5, though back-up dates of Aug. 28 or Sept. 4 can be found if needed.The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase continues to be likely to run as scheduled in July. Similarly, the St. Louis International Film Festival is still scheduled for November.To find out more, visit cinemastlouis.org.

