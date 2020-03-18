Cindy Parker Dismisses Paternity Suit Against Future

cindy-parker-dismisses-paternity-suit-against-future



Amidst this global crisis that we’re into these days triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Future seems to be getting good news. The Shade Room revealed the latest info, and you can also check it out below.

You may be aware of the fact that Future is in a baby mama scandal, but there’s something that is working in its favor.

TSR cites info from Bossip and reveals that ‘his alleged baby mother, Cindy Parker, has dropped her paternity suit against the rapper.’

TSR also notes that ‘The Texas native’s lawyers filed a notice of non-suit, on March 13. Basically asking the judge to dismiss the case because she’s reportedly no longer interested in moving forward.’

It’s been revealed that Parker filed suit back in 2019, seeking paternity custody and child support, and she also stated that Future allegedly abandoned their child.

TSR writes that ‘She also filed a DNA test as part of the case that alleges her son is more than 99 likely to be half-siblings with his other alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign’s, daughter.’

Future has been in the spotlight a lot this year, and recently he was on a dreamy vacay with Lori Harvey.

Just the other day, amidst the massive crisis that’s been going o all over the world, it’s been revealed that the recent rumors have social media is on fire.

It’s been hinted at the fact that Future and Lori Harvey have eloped and tied the knot in secret from public scrutiny.

The first hint about a potential marriage was dropped by Eliza Reign, one of Future’s baby mammas, when earlier this year she said on Instagram that the rapper had told her he was getting married.

It’s been also revealed that Lori herself fueled the rumors when she popped out with some diamond rings during an outing that she had with a pal. But, anyway, nothing has been confirmed so far about a potential wedding.


