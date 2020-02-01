chunky-stomper-boots-are-set-to-be-the-shoe-of-the-season

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Since the dawn of ‘dad trainers’ through to our recent love-in with hiking boots, fashion has had an uglier-the-better approach to footwear of late.

Now, the trend for anti-pretty footwear has perhaps (surely?) neared its zenith, with the advent of the stomper boot. The stomper boot? I hear you cry

Reminiscent of the bovver boots worn by skinheads in the 1960s and the punky footwear of rebellious teenagers of the 80s, the stomper boot is lovechild of a threesome between a punk goth platform, a Dr Marten and heavy-soled hiking boot.

The trend kicked off on the autumn/winter 19 runways, where Prada’s lug-soled Monolith boots were the sell-out success of the season, followed closely by the chunky iterations seen at Bottega Veneta, Prada and Alexander McQueen.

The clompier the better at Copenhagen Fashion Week (Imaxtree)



And one look at the street style set in Copenhagen this week has confirmed, the clompy boots are set to be the heavy-soled style of the season.

They flooded Copenhagen’s autumn/winter 2020 runways too, with every model at the Ganni show stomping along in a pair of black, grey and even canary yellow clompy boots.

Ganni’s AW20 show (Imaxtree)



When it comes to treading this trend, there’s are no half measures. Opt for stompers with soles so thick and heavy your calves get a workout and lengths at the awkward third-of-the-way-up-the-shin height.

And for anyone feeling daunted by the shin-height heavyweights, a stompy lace up brogue (try Burberry’s lace-up Derby shoes, £520, shop them here) or a clompy loafer (like these Prada ones here) are a great way to ease into the trend. Pair with laddered fishnets for ultimate school truant style points.