chunky-cod-fish-cake-recipe

Cod baked until tender is gently flaked and mixed with potato that is cooked in its skin first to produce a light mash. Add to that a fresh grating of nutmeg and some finely sliced spring onion, and you have a fish-cake mixture that remains chunky and fresh.

Serve with dressed watercress or a salad.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time | Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes

MAKES

Eight to 10

INGREDIENTS

400g white potatoes

450g cod fillet

1 egg, beaten

50g flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Nutmeg, for grating

4 salad onions, finely sliced

Flour, for dusting

2 tbsp olive oil, for frying

1 bag of watercress

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Squeeze of lemon

METHOD