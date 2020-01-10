Home NEWS Chunky cod fish cake recipe

Cod baked until tender is gently flaked and mixed with potato that is cooked in its skin first to produce a light mash. Add to that a fresh grating of nutmeg and some finely sliced spring onion, and you have a fish-cake mixture that remains chunky and fresh.

Serve with dressed watercress or a salad. 

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time | Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes

MAKES

Eight to 10

INGREDIENTS

  • 400g white potatoes
  • 450g cod fillet
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 50g flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • Nutmeg, for grating
  • 4 salad onions, finely sliced
  • Flour, for dusting
  • 2 tbsp olive oil, for frying
  • 1 bag of watercress
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • Squeeze of lemon

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Scrub the potatoes and bake them on a tray for about one hour or until cooked through, then remove and allow them to cool enough to handle.
  2.  Set the cod on a greased baking sheet and bake at the same time, for about 10-15 minutes, so that it is only just cooked (remember the fish will be cooked again). Allow to cool.
  3. Turn the temperature down to 100C/80C fan/lowest gas mark.
  4.  Cut the potatoes in half and remove the flesh with a spoon into a large bowl.
  5.  Flake the fish into the bowl and add the beaten egg, some salt and pepper, the parsley, a couple of grates of nutmeg and the salad onions. Mix together using your hands to thoroughly distribute the flavours.
  6. Line a tray that will fit in the fridge with greaseproof paper, and have some flour for dusting your hands.
  7. The mixture should make eight to 10 fish cakes depending what size you’d like them – form portions of the mixture into cakes with floured hands and set them on the lined tray.
  8.  Leave the cakes to set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  9.  Before you cook the fish cakes, set a wire rack over a baking sheet.
  10. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan until medium-hot. Keep the pan at a medium temperature and dust the fish cakes with a little flour. Pan fry in batches, allowing a bit of space around them, so that they brown and cook evenly.
  11.  Cook for about five minutes on each side, or until the cakes are golden brown – at this point, transfer them to the wire rack and place them in the oven to keep warm.
  12.  Continue to fry the rest of the fish cakes.
  13. When the fish cakes are all cooked and in the oven, check that they have reached 65C internally with a digital thermometer probe.
  14. Dress the watercress with the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, adding a pinch of salt and squeeze of lemon. Serve with the fish cakes.

