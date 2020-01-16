Christopher Meli death: Mum furious as six of eight accused avoid prison

The heartbroken mother of a young west Belfast man has said she is “disgusted” after six of the eight people accused of involvement in his death walked free from court.

Christopher Meli (20) died as the result of injuries sustained in the attack, carried out by a gang of up to 15 youths in Twinbrook in the early hours of December 12, 2015.

Vanessa Burke and other relatives wore sweatshirts sporting a ‘Justice for Christopher Meli’ slogan and images of the father-of-one at Laganside Crown Court yesterday.

They watched impassively from the gallery as the eight were sentenced.

Emotions were tempered by a heavy police presence in the courtroom and Ms Burke, alongside Christopher’s father Christopher Meli Snr, remained unmoved as the defendants were escorted from the dock one by one afterwards.

Caolan Lavery (20) from Belfast Road in Glenavy and Lee Smyth (22), currently in Maghaberry, admitted a charge of manslaughter and were jailed.

The other six, who were convicted of lesser offences, avoided prison, receiving sentences ranging from a conditional discharge to probation and community service.