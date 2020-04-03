Christopher Cross Tests Positive For COVID-19, Claims “Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had”

Yacht rock icon Christopher Cross announced via Facebook that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in the hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” he wrote. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”
Cross’s brand of soft rock was one of the dominant sounds in popular music during the late ’70s and early 1980s. His hits Sailing and Ride Like The Wind helped him win Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist at the Grammy awards. It was a feat no one duplicated until Billie Eilish Billie Eilish scored similar results earlier this year.

The same year as his Grammy victories, he also had another No. 1 hit with Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do) from the soundtrack to the film Arthur. It won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Cross fell from radio Olympus after that, but has maintained a solid career as a touring act. Last year, he teamed with Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren, Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland to perform music from the Beatles’ White Album.

