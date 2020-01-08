christopher-beeny’s-career-from-upstairs-downstairs-to-last-of-the-summer-wine

Last of the Summer Wine star Christopher Beeny has sadly died at age 78.

The actor passed away on 3 January, with his son Rick Blackman writing on Twitter: ‘I have some sad news to impart.

‘On Friday 3rd of January my old dad Christopher Beeny died at his home in Kent.

‘He was 78. Comforted to know he was not alone at the end and was in his armchair.’

In the wake of this tragic news, here’s a closer look at the actor’s decades-long career…

Christopher Beeny’s career through the years

Christopher first appeared on screen in 1953 when he played Mickie in the film The Long Memory.

His first regular TV role was as Lennie Grove in The Grove Family from 1954 until 1957.

His next recurring TV role came in 1962 when he played Ken Mitchell in The End of the Hunt.

From 1971 until 1975, he played Edward in Upstairs, Downstairs – one of the roles for which he is best-remembered – and from 1977 until 1978, he played Geoffrey in Miss Jones and Son.

Another one of his most famous roles was as Billy Henshaw in In Loving Memory, a sitcom that took place in an undertakers, from 1969 until 1986.

His final TV appearances were as Morton in Last of the Summer Wine, which he appeared in from 2001 until 2010. In addition to Morton, he also played Repo Man and Teasdale on the show.

He also made cameo appearances in the likes of Emmerdale in 2006, BBC’s Sense and Sensibility in 2008, and ITV’s Honest that same year.

In addition to his work on the screen, Christopher appeared in stage productions such as Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest, Rough Crossing and Lark Rise to Candleford.

In what would be one of his last roles, he performed in pantomime at Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells in late 2011 and early 2012.

