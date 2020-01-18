christine-mcguinness-looks-upbeat-for-gym-session-after-‘awful’-christmas-aftermath-with-autistic-children

She had a tough time over the holidays, but Christine McGuinnes looks like she’s bounced back and left her woes behind.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star looked pretty upbeat as she headed for a workout session in Alderley.

Christine, who’s married to Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, put our grubby gym outfits to shame with her chic workout gear.

While we’re over here working up a sweat in grey joggers and an old T-shirt, Christine’s rocking hot-pink leggings and a mesh sports bra.

Teach us your ways, Christine!

The 31-year-old seemed to be in much better spirits after enduring an ‘awful’ Christmas aftermath with her children.

Christine explained that her six-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, who were diagnosed with autism in 2017, had been so excited for Christmas that they became very upset when it was over.

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram, the model began: ‘Walking away from Christmas… Last week I told how proud I was to have a Christmas tree up at home, I am still very proud that my children coped well over Christmas as they struggle so much with sensory overload, anxiety, they become easily overwhelmed.

‘But, I wasn’t ready for the aftermath following Christmas Day, it has been awful. I think I prepared them so much for Christmas Day, I didn’t prepare them for it to end,’ she continued.

‘I know many of you with Autistic children will understand, I’m still learning everyday and next year will be better again.’

Christine went on: ‘‘So now, all evidence of Christmas has gone from our home, I find the best way to help my children is to get them involved and show them visually.

‘We took the tree down together and explained: “Christmas has finished”.’





