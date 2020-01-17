christine-lampard-praises-ulster-fry-to-loose-women-pals







Loose Women’s Christine Lampard (Ian West/PA)

TV personality Christine Lampard has been extolling the virtues of an Ulster fry in front of millions of viewers.

The former BBC NI floor manager from Newtownards, who is married to football manager Frank Lampard, plugged the calorie-laden breakfast as she chewed the fat with colleagues on ITV’s Loose Women programme.

Christine was hosting a heated debate on fry-ups after it was revealed that one in five British people under the age of 30 had never tried one.

It was a statistic Christine said shocked her to the core.

And as her colleagues tucked into English fry-ups, Christine launched into a eulogy for the Ulster equivalent.

“Can you imagine a life without ever having tried a fry-up, a good Ulster fry where I’m from?” she asked.

The former One Show presenter described the fry as a “magnificent feast”.