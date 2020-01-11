christina-perri-reveals-she-suffered-miscarriage-in-powerful-statement:-‘i-am-so-sad-but-not-ashamed’

Christina Perri has revealed she sadly suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

The A Thousand Years singer, who shares her daughter Carmella with her husband Paul Costabile, hadn’t yet revealed she was expecting again.

However she explained she’s determined to change the ‘stigma and shame’ surrounding miscarriages.

‘Today I had a miscarriage,’ the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter. ‘Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked & completely heartbroken.’

She went on to say: ‘We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too.

‘I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.

‘I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing,’ Christina continued.

‘To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.

‘I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.’

Friends and fans have been sharing messages of support for the star, with one writing: ‘I’m so so sorry for your loss.. but thank you so much for sharing with us.’

‘I am so sorry for your loss :(‘ another added, with one more telling her: ‘Lots of love to you today and always!’

Christina and Paul, who have been married since 2017, welcomed their daughter back in January 2018.





Pregnancy loss helpline For emotional support, you can contact Miscarriage Association’s pregnancy loss helpline on 01924 200799 or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

