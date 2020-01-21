christina-milian-shares-adorable-photo-of-newborn-as-singer-welcomes-baby-boy

Christina Milian has announced she’s given birth to a baby boy, sharing the sweetest photo to welcome the little one into the world.

On Monday the AM to PM singer added little Isaiah to her family, sharing the bambino with her partner, French singer Matt Pokora.

Keen to give her fans a sneak peek of their new addition, Christina, 38, shared a sweet photo of the newborn to Instagram, gracing us with just a little look at his face as he held onto Christina’s finger.

And would you get a look at that adorable hat?

‘And so we begin,’ she wrote alongside the image. ‘Isaiah 1/20/20.’

She added: ‘Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.’

Matt, 34, shared a similar photo to his social channels as well, as he wrote a message in French that translated to: ‘Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020… it’s up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son.’

Guys, is it all of a sudden getting a little misty in here?

Isaiah will join nine-year-old big sister Violet Madison, who is Christina’s first child with her former husband The Dream.

It was only last week Christina was still thriving as she headed out with a friend in West Hollywood – not showing any sign of slowing down as her due date approached.

The star announced her pregnancy last July and held a seriously impressive gender reveal party – as one does – to discover she was having a boy.

Over on Instagram, Christina shared an adorable set of snaps of boyfriend Matt setting off a cannon releasing a trail of blue smoke.

Realising he was having a boy, Matt – and Christina’s daughter Violet – jumped up and punched the air in triumph.

The actress wrote alongside the shots: ‘Oh boy we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! #grateful #itsaboy.’

She shared at her baby shower recently: ‘Our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends. Thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP!

‘Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready!’

You better be, because he’s here!

Congratulations to the family.





