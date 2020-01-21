christina-milian-calls-boyfriend-matt-pokora-her-‘rock’-after-giving-birth-to-baby-boy

Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora have welcomed a baby boy into the world and becoming parents means one thing – publicly declaring your love for one another because, hello, you just became parents.

AM to PM singer Christina announced via Instagram that she gave birth to the couple’s new addition, son Isaiah, on Monday (20 January) and we just couldn’t deal with the cuteness.

She shared her lovely news by posting a black and white snap of her newborn clutching onto her finger and lsaiah couldn’t have looked sweeter in his little hat.

Matt was quick to introduce his baby boy over on his own Instagram page, but made sure to take the time to praise girlfriend Christina – for she was the one that brought the little guy into the world.

And showing her that he thinks Christina is greater than great for it, he basically called her god. Taking to his story with a picture of Isaiah, Matt wrote: ‘God is great (I mean @christinamilian).’

Christina then shared the post to her own story and proved the feeling is mutual, as she thanked Matt for being her ‘rock’.

She penned: ‘You’re my rock. God IS great. There’s no one for me like you. Look at us now.’

No, you’re crying.

Christina first announced she was pregnant in July last year and later revealed she and Matt were expecting a baby boy by throwing a pretty impressive gender reveal party.

They announced the news by setting off cannons at the bash that released blue coloured smoke with Christina later penning on Instagram: ‘Oh boy we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! #grateful #itsaboy.’

She is already mum to daughter Violet, nine, who she shares with The Dream.





