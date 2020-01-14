christie-brinkley-champions-body-positivity-movement-as-she-shares-an-old-bikini-pic-from-1977-that-’caused-a-stir’

She’s appeared on over 500 magazine covers in her career, yet Christie Brinkley thinks the best time to model is now – because there is a more body-positive attitude than at the height of her fame.

In a reflective mood, the 65-year old, who last year broke her arm appearing on Dancing With The Stars, took to her Instagram page to post one of her 1977 Cosmopolitan covers, in which she is wearing a high leg bikini that ’caused a stir.’

Writing underneath the glamorous shot, Christie, who held one of the longest modelling contracts in history when she signed with Covergirl for 25 years, shared her thoughts on how things have changed:

‘In 1977 this bathing suit caused a stir! At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip,’ she wrote.

‘This high leg cut made the hip a new erogenous zone,’ she wrote. ‘I couldn’t figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together!’

The mother-of-three, who was previously married to singer Billy Joel, looked incredible but she revealed she was actually really self-conscious of her size.

She wrote: ‘I remember I was worried that I looked fat.’

Christie, whose ex-husband Peter Cook has recently got engaged to a 21-year old student, then championed the rise in encouraging health over skinniness.

‘I’m so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter,’ she wrote.

‘I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction.’

She did acknowledge that there is a fair way to go, however.

‘Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up,’ she said. ‘I was one of them. I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time.’

‘If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation.’

Christie also explained how photographer Francesco Scavullo achieved the perfect shot without the digital editing tools used today.

By his own invention Francesco ‘had a big umbrella with a string that ran from the middle of the umbrella which contained a light to the tip of your nose.’

At the top of her game Christie appeared on three consecutive covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and has since appeared on two more covers of the mag.





