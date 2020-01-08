christian-teacher-charged-over-‘inappropriate-relationship-with-schoolgirl’

A Christian teacher was arrested and charged over claims she had an improper relationship with a female student.

Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, was picked up by police in Conroe, Texas, last month after her alleged victim told her mom what happened, and the child’s mother contacted police.

Cunningham is said to have targeted the youngster while working as a high school teacher at Woodlands Christian Academy, a private school catering for students aged five through to 18.

The age of Cunningham’s alleged victim or details of the inappropriate behavior have not been shared by police.

They asked to search Cunningham’s phone and computer during an interview at her apartment last month.

Cunningham consented, with a full forensic scan now set to take place.

Baby died after mother’s boyfriend ‘shoved her in backpack and dumped bag in car’

She faces one count of felony improper relationship between educator and student.

Cunningham has since been freed on $50,000 bond, ahead of her next court appearance, Click2Houston reported.

Woodlands Christian Academy headteacher Julie Amber released a statement highlighting the ‘troubling’ news of Cunningham’s arrest.

The statement continued: ‘On Friday evening (Dec 13), I learned of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between Ms Cunningham and an adult high school student.

‘We immediately began working with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.

‘Ms Cunningham has been placed on administrative leave.’

The school said that while the allegations were ‘deeply unsettling’ for staff and students, it was important for parents to have an ‘age-appropriate’ chat with children about ‘appropriate adult-student interactions.’