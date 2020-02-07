Christian NFL fan wants to sue over Super Bowl show which he claims 'put him in danger of hellfire'

The latest headlines in your inbox

A hard line Christian activist wants to sue the NFL over its Super Bowl half time show.

Dave Daubenmire questioned a lack of “warnings” over the show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, which he suggested was not “PG”.

In a rant on his website he said: “Could I go into a court and say, ‘Viewing what you put on that screen put me in danger of hellfire?”

As he tweeted his anger one respondent said: “Good luck proving in court that there’s a hell.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

During his outburst, the online host said he would have “protected” his eyes had he known the contents of the show.

“You just brought it into my living room, you didn’t tell me. You didn’t tell me there were gonna be crotch shots,” he yelled.

On the broadcast he suggested it was “discriminatory”.

Shakira and J Lo shared the stage during the game’s half time (Getty Images)

“I love the NFL, I wanna watch the Super Bowl, but I don’t wanna watch that,” he said. “It’s discriminatory against the values in my house.”

Describing his desired course of action he said: “I wanna sue ’em. I wanna sue ’em for about $867 trillion.”

In a subsequent video he said he had been sent pornographic photos in emails but that he wanted to continue his fight.

The pair both took to the stage during half time of the major NFL event on Sunday.

Their performance heavily leaned on both singers’ Latin American roots, as they were joined on stage by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian star J Balvin.

Lopez and a children’s choir sang a section of Bruce Springsteen’s hit ‘Born In The USA’ while draped in a Puerto Rican flag.