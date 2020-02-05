christian-eriksen-insists-manchester-united-move-was-never-an-option-despite-holding-talks

Christian Eriksen says a move to Manchester United was ‘never really likely’ after leaving Tottenham to join Inter Milan in January.

The Dane had been on United’s transfer radar for some time and had hoped to clinch a deal last summer after Eriksen signalled his desire to leave Spurs.

United stepped up their attempts to sign him on transfer deadline day last summer with United ending their interest when it became clear Eriksen had his heart set on a move abroad.

The situation was much the same in January with United instead focusing their efforts on signing Bruno Fernandes.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, Eriksen confirmed talks with United officials – although he was never truly tempted by a move to Old Trafford.

“For a few years but it was never really likely,” he said of United interest. “We did speak to them of course and we did hear what was possible and what wasn’t possible.

“But, in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.”