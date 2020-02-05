Christian Eriksen: I left Tottenham for 'better chance' of winning trophies with Inter

New Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen wants to experience that winning feeling again after failing to pick up silverware during six and a half years with Tottenham.

Eriksen finally sealed his exit from Spurs last month, having first gone public with his desire to leave last summer, moving to Serie A in a deal worth around £17million.

The Dane finished as runner-up in the Champions League with Spurs last season and in the League Cup in 2015 but Spurs remain without a trophy since 2008.

“There’s a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course,” Eriksen told Sky in Italy.

“The Champions League final was a very bad day, we lost which you don’t want to remember.

“I’m here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it’s many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well.”

Inter have their best chance at winning the Scudetto since 2010-11, where they finished runners-up tp AC Milan, trailing reigning champions Juventus by three points.

Eriksen remains hopeful of helping his new team to the title this season, with the club unbeaten in the league since October – their sole loss coming at home to Juve.

He said: “I think there is a possibility. We need to take one game at a time. Juventus have won the title for many years.

“We need to be consistent and close to them for as long as possible and in the end we’ll see where we end up.”