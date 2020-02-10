christian-eriksen-free-kick:-former-tottenham-star-hits-bar-with-stunning-35-yard-strike-for-inter-milan

Christian Eriksen came close to stealing the headlines with a stunning free-kick as Inter Milan overcame rivals AC Milan with a 4-2 win in the Milan derby.

The Danish playmaker, who arrived in a £17.5 million deal from Tottenham in the January transfer window, only started on the bench for the game at the San Siro on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had been lacking match fitness after his move from Spurs, according to Antonio Conte, which suggested why he was not a starter for the Italian.

But after coming on with quarter of an hour left, Eriksen made his mark when he won a free-kick after being fouled by Andrea Conti.

The midfielder picked himself up and, from 35 yards out, aimed for goal with a sweetly-hit effort that had as much swerve and dip as it did power.

It looked to be heading into the top corner only for the ball to crash against underside of the crossbar and Milan managed to scramble clear, denying Eriksen a memorable goal in his first ‘Derby della Madonnina’ appearance.

Eriksen was one of a number of former Premier League stars included in Conte’s squad, with Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez, Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku all included.

The latter pair combined to seal the victory when substitute Moses stood up a cross to the far post and Lukaku headed home his 17th Serie A goal of the campaign as Inter climbed above Juventus to the top of Serie A.