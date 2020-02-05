Christian Eriksen admits contract stand-off left him feeling like the 'black sheep' at Tottenham

Christian Eriksen admits his contract stand-off with Tottenham left him as the ‘black sheep’ of the club.

Eriksen left north London to join Inter Milan during the January transfer window, ending his six-and-a-half year spell with Spurs having entered the final six months of his contract at the club.

The Denmark international had pushed for a move away last summer after signalling his desire to seek a new challenge in an interview with Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet in July last year.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with BBC Sport, Eriksen has now admitted he felt he was being punished ‘for being ‘honest’.

“If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep. Of course, I did the interview. I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest,” he said.

“I didn’t want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone is different. I was honest. I wanted to say it out loud.

“I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there. To be honest, over the last few years, if anything came up, any player would think about leaving but I was the guy who said it publicly.”