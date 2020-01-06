christian-bale-‘pulls-out-of-golden-globes-2020-appearance-after-mystery-illness’

Christian Bale has reportedly ducked out of the Golden Globes 2020 on doctors’ orders after a falling sick.

The actor, who is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Film for Ford Vs Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66 in the UK), is apparently skipping out on the ceremony after falling sick while on holiday.

According to Variety sources, doctors have advised that he should not fly due to medical reasons, and to allow himself time to recover.

Metro.co.uk has contacted his reps for comment.

Christian’s nomination is the sole nod the movie has received at this year’s ceremony.

The star’s absence is the second big name to miss out on tonight’s show after Russell Crowe, who has decided to remain at his home in Australia amid the ongoing wildfires tearing through the country.

He was nominated for Best Actor his role of Roger Ailes in Showtime and Sky miniseries,The Loudest Voice.

Tonight’s 77th Golden Globes ceremony is being hosted by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The dinner is reportedly a completely vegan menu designed to raise awareness on climate change.

Amid the Australian fires, there have been calls for Hollywood’s rich and famous to help raise awareness and money in order to combat climate change.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said ahead of the ceremony: ‘If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change.’





