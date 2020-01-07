christian-bale-is-‘in-talks’-to-join-the-cast-of-thor:-love-and-thunder

We all know him as Batman, but it sounds like Christian Bale could be getting a Marvel makeover.

According to Variety, Christian is being lined up to join the cast of the fourth Thor movie titled, Thor: Love and Thunder, and is currently in negotiation talks with movie bosses.

The latest Thor installment is set for release in November 2021 and will be directed by Taika Waititi, who recently confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will be back as the Thor we all know and love – despite some speculation Natalie Portman would be taking over as a female version of the hammer-wielding hero.

She plays Jane Foster in the movies and while she didn’t star in the third film, Natalie will be back this time round as the Mighty Thor.

Mighty Thor stars in an existing 2014 comic book storyline where Thor loses his abilities and Jane wields his powers and magical hammer Mjolnir instead.

While news of Christian’s potential role is still unknown, Variety has thrown around a few theories, suggesting that he could play the villain who Jane (the Mighty Thor) goes up against because, if the film rings true to the comics, Jane ends up going head-to-head with Thor’s Uncle, Cul.

Christian is no stranger to superhero movies and previously starred as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Robert Pattinson is the latest star to take on the DC comics character and he won Christian’s approval, who said he thought R-Patz was a ‘good choice’ at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

He also offered Pattinson some, ahem, valuable advice when it comes to urinating in the famous Batman costume and said: ‘Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to piss by yourself.’

