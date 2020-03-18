chrissy-teigen-slams-melania-trump-as-‘wife-bot’-on-twitter

Fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know that the former loves to talk badly about the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, as well as the President of the United States. Page Six recently picked up on a tweet in which Teigen slammed the FLOTUS, calling her a “wife-bot.”

Teigen was apparently enraged by the fact Melania chose to promote a White House tennis pavilion on Twitter at the start of March. On Tuesday, Teigen took to her Twitter to point out that regular people were doing positive things in their community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Melania has been promoting a “tennis gazebo.”

You can check out the Sports Illustrated alum’s tweet below:

Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Her tweets didn’t stop there either. Chrissy Teigen went on to call Trump a “do-nothing f*cking loser.”

I expect Donald to be a do nothing fucking loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Ironically, on Tuesday, Teigen was drinking rosé wine while she cooked dinner. She posted her session on Twitter, and admitted she was incredibly intoxicated and was about to start her “Skype therapy session.” Her tweets about the FLOTUS were not all well-received.

While many people online praised for her off-the-cuff rants, some people thought she was a bit out of line and should likely stay away from drinking for the foreseeable future. As one person put it sarcastically, “keep applying the alcohol.”

Earlier this week, Melania Trump dropped several tweets in which she addressed the coronavirus pandemic, offering support to those who are working in the health care industry.

On Monday, Melania said on her Twitter account that she had gratitude for all of the health-care workers in the United States who are putting their health and safety at risk to help others.

On the 10th of March, Melania also gave a speech at the National Parent Teacher Association conference, encouraging teachers and parents to get children ready for the amount of hatred and vitriol that afflicts people online. Regardless of politics, Melania has received her fair share of hatred from the media and social media users.



