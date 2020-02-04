chris-robshaw-to-quit-harlequins-at-the-end-of-the-season-but-may-play-on

Chris Robshaw will call time on his 16-year Harlequins career at the end of the season, but has not decided whether to retire from rugby.

The former England captain has skippered Harlequins a record 92 times and only Mike Brown has made more than his 203 appearances.

“Though there is so much I will miss about playing for this team, I will always be eternally grateful and proud for having had the chance to stand alongside such extraordinary players, all the while being supported by the best fans in the world,” Robshaw (above) said in a statement.

The 33-year-old told talkSPORT that he is “still not sure” what comes next, having only come to his decision last week.

“At the moment I still don’t know what will come next,” he said. “I thought, ‘Get it out there’ and then have four months to enjoy it and savour it.”

Robshaw, who was hailed as a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of player” by Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard, says he will explore playing options overseas, including in the USA, as well as the media and business world.