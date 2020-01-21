Chris Packham: 7.7 Billion People and Counting, review – this eco polemic had a severe lack of focus

Chris Packham is often described as the new David Attenborough, so it was an enticing prospect when the BBC’s two foremost naturalists sat down together for a chat in Chris Packham: 7.7 Billion People and Counting (BBC Two). Sadly, like much of this somewhat scattergun film, it didn’t prove terribly instructive.

This one-off documentary found Packham investigating the impact that our burgeoning population is having on the planet. Can the Earth sustain the UN’s predictions of 10 billion people by 2050? Are humanity’s ever-increasing numbers a threat to our own survival?

Packham travelled the globe in search of answers, starting in Brazil. He saw how the sprawling megacity of São Paulo (five times the size of London, frighteningly) was running out of water, with communities digging their own wells and experiencing “drought riots” when the supply dried up.

In Nigeria, set to overtake the US by becoming the third most populous nation by 2050, he visited the stilt houses in Lagos lagoon (“Welcome white man!” sang a sweet gang of children) and an all-girls school determined to help bring down the birth rate by educating pupils in family planning and sending them off to university. Nothing delays childbirth like it, we were told.

He examined the impact of China’s “one child” policy, heard about forced sterilisations in India during the mid-Seventies, met a couple struggling to get pregnant through IVF and visited a subterranean urban farm in a former London air-raid shelter.