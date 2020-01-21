chris-martin-loses-his-mind-at-‘aggressive’-fans-‘shouting’-for-autographs-in-furious-rant

Coldplay’s Chris Martin went off on ‘aggressive’ autograph seekers after his charity performance.

The Yellow singer yelled obscenities at fans who hounded him after performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

In a video recorded by TMZ, the star was heard raising his voice: ‘Don’t fking shout at me. It’s so aggressive…either ask nicely, or just fking be polite.

‘Treat humans with decency. These are all going on fking eBay. I always sign at least one each!’

Speaking on how people should be decent human beings, he said: ‘I might have family sh*t or a sh*tty gig, which I did have.’

Yikes, they must have hounded him.

Coldplay’s concert was for A New Way Of Life, an organisation who fight for women’s rights in the criminal justice system.

The band previously said they would only be playing ‘three or four gigs’ to support their new album Everyday Life.

Last year, they played two shows in Jordan as well as a special gig at London’s Natural History Museum.

When he’s not playing gigs, Chris has been busy with his children.

He joked that he and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow like ‘forcing’ their children to work.

In his mind, Chris says that he’s all for kids getting an ‘honest day’s pay’, so he’s always making the former couple’s two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, do things for him.

The front-man joked: ‘Well, we’ve always kind of forced our children to work,’ while speaking to Radio.com about the time he made Apple and Moses sing on the band’s track Orphans.

The song is on the new album and it’s reported that Chris made sure to pay his kids ‘properly’ for their efforts.

‘We really appreciate the Victorian times of young British children getting an honest day’s pay.

‘Whenever we’re on tour, any of the kids that are around, we’ll drag them on stage for something or other,’ Chris teased.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Chris’ reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Coldplay’s Chris Martin spotted all my himself on a Winter Wonderland carousel

MORE: Chris Martin confesses he was ‘very homophobic’ when he was younger as he worried about being gay





