chris-hemsworth-in-netflix’s-extraction-looks-jaw-dropping-handsome;-trailer-out-now

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12: 07 [IST]

Netflix just dropped the trailer of Chris Hemsworth's original film, Extraction. The action-thriller, compiled by MCU's Joe Russo and made by Anthony Russo, marks the directorial debut of MCU's stunt coordinator and actor Sam Hargrave. Chris Hemsworth was likely to arrived at India on a Press Tour for the film, that was later cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Netflix's social media marketing account, the actor addressed his Indian fans and said he was looking towards returning. "Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth arriving at you all of the real way from Australia. As it's likely you have heard, I was incredibly excited to come quickly to India also to celebrate this movie where it had been filmed. My amount of time in your country through the production was unforgettable and I was so looking towards returning." "But because of all that's happening on the planet right now, I, as if you, am staying home. I understand things aren't easy at this time for everyone," he added. Extraction was shot in Mumbai and Ahmedabad with additional filming in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi, Thailand, and on-location in Dhaka. The film follows MCU's Greek God, Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a weathered mercenary whose combat skills are tested when he's delivered to Bangladesh to rescue a global crime lord's kidnapped son. Hemsworth's violent journey confronted him with the planet of weapons and drug trafficking in a race for survival. Earlier, the film was titled Dhaka, following the capital city of Bangladesh. Indian fans are excited to see Chris Hemsworth, Randeep David and Hooda Harbour of Stranger Things, share screen space together. The film may also star Derek Luke from films like Antwone Fisher, and Captain America: THE INITIAL Avenger. Extraction will undoubtedly be on Netflix from April 24, 2020.