Chris Harrison Says ‘There Will Be Some Different Guys’ for The Bachelorette. Find the deatils about Clare Crawley’s season.

One of the biggest Bachelor nation shockers of 2020 was the announcement of Clare Crawley as ‘The Bachelorette’. Do the fans want a more experienced cast or did they not like the options from the last season?

There is a plethora of mystery behind Clare being on the next season. Opening up to the same, ‘Bachelor’ franchise host Chris Harrison talked about what changes fans can likely expect from the upcoming season. This comes amid the delay in production due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All 30 eligible guys were already at the Hyatt Regency in California when the news about production delays broke out and Chris Harrison has now said that there may be few changes in the cast when the show starts its production again. ABC had earlier announced a May 18 premiere date for the 16th season of the series, but that was before production was shut down just one day before the contestants were set to move into the mansion last week.

Talking to The Wrap, Chris Harrison opened up about the changes in the show due to the various restriction due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he says the situation will be quite different when they return for the new season, the show may not shoot international for a while, and the shooting would take entirely in California. Even, when they do have to fly its probably going to be a chartered plane taking them to places, there’s a lot of speculation going around right now.

Also talking to his girlfriend Lauren Zima on an Instagram video, Chris had the following thing to say “The thought that everybody is going to come back again is probably very slim,” Harrison said. “There will be some different guys. There may be completely different guys.”

Clare Crawley is here to stay for her quest to find the perfect partner. But she may have to do it with a completely different cast.