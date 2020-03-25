chris-evans’-beard-stars-in-the-initial-trailer-for-apple-tv+’s-defending-jacob

Apple TV+ is wanting to cause you to forget you haven’t left the home in 10 days or taken a shower in at the very least four by finally releasing the initial trailer because of its newest series, Defending Jacob, which stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.In the eight-episode limited series, that was developed by Mark Bomback and is in line with the book of exactly the same name by William Landay, Evans (who’s also an executive producer) stars as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney and conflicted father who must select from his sense of justice and protecting his only son, the titular Jacob (Knives Out’s Jaeden Martell), when he could be accused of murdering a classmate. Dockery plays Andy’s wife and Jacob’s concerned mother, Laurie. Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey round out the cast.Learn what’s on tonight! Join TV Guide’s daily recommendation newsletter

Defending Jacob debuts using its first three episodes on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes shall debut weekly. Chris Evans, Defending JacobPhoto: Apple TV+