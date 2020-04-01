chris-cuomo-hosts-first-show-while-quarantined-in-his-basement

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City. 376296 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, broadcast his show Tuesday night from his basement.

Cuomo, 49, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, tried to assuage concerns by assuring viewers he is alright and will continue with the self-isolated broadcasts in his home. He also warned them: “You don’t want to get this.”

“I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you might imagine. But better me than you,” Cuomo said Monday night, according to The New York Post.

Cuomo also said when he first learned he tested positive for COVID-19, his concern immediately jumped to his family and whether he had infected them. That thought would have hurt him “way more than anything the virus can do,” Cuomo told viewers through an emotional voice.

“So let’s focus, let’s use this example of me having it as proof that you can get it too, god forbid, we have to do everything we can to avoid being sick,” Cuomo said. “We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and for those on the front lines who are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as ever as one. That is our remedy.”

Cuomo also told viewers not to get “caught up in the numbers,” which are growing rapidly. He told them not to fear, but to focus on the fact that more people are getting tested and treated.

“This is a fight, it’s going to get worse, and we’re going to suffer,” Cuomo warned. “And you have to accept that not with fear, but with almost a fanatical sense of passion to fight, because that’s the only way you’ve ever made it through anything hard in your life, and this will be no different.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Cuomo.