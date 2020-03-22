chris-brown’s-ex-girlfriend,-ammika-harris,-opens-up-about-life-in-self-isolation;-but-critics-take-her-on-over-this-photo-for-this-reason

Life as humans know it has changed, but when it comes to Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, she has been trained for that all her life.

Millions of people all over the world are taking part in self-quarantine or self-isolation. And while news reports show that it is hard for some people because they miss going out with their family and friends, that is not the case for Ammika.

The model, who is currently stuck in Germany with her son, Aeko, took to social media to explain that she is used to staying in her home for weeks.

Ammika posted a gorgeous photo with this caption: “Quarantine feels pretty normal to me.”

One fan had this response: “Me too! You look gorgeous! I love that you decided to let us see your natural face more often 🥰🌱.”

A second commenter stated: “Exactly. been saying this 🤕For me as well 😂 are we normal 😭😭😭♥️I’ve trained my whole life for this 😂.”

This person wrote: “Same here. I don’t go anywhere anyway, so this is a breeze for me, lol. it’s a normal lifestyle for me.”

A critic had this to say: “Ummm, did you get a tan cause this is definitely not your skin color. But imma just assumes you edited your skin since that’s what you do in damn near every picture.”

Many defenders stepped up to back Ammika, including this person who stated: “Why don’t u go to your fave page and tell him to get in the sun since he is so PALE and looking like a white man.”

Another supporter revealed: “And if she did get a tan or put a filter on her picture, it doesn’t matter. All of you are going to hate on her picture in general just because.”

It was previously revealed that Chris is eager to see his baby boy once the travel ban has been lifted.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be back in the states soon enough, and he can’t wait to hold them again. Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing, and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is, and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.”

Supporters appreciate Ammika’s calm demeanor.



Post Views:

4





