Chris Brown’s Baby Mama, Ammika Harris Shows Off A New Chest Tattoo – Check It Out Here

Chris Brown’s baby mama, Ammika Harris seems to have gotten a new tattoo on her chest. It’s a simple red heart, as you will see in the photo below.

Ammika and Chris are living their best lives these days since she gave birth to their baby boy, Aeko.

Someone asked Ammika: ‘Did the chest area hurt? I want a flower but I’m nervous 😩’ and she responded the following: ‘I think it depends on your pain level. The heart is very small too.’

Someone else said: ‘yes and no. I just got a whole chest piece I’d say after the first 2hrs then it will start hurting because ur chest is sore.’

Another follower also answered: ‘ yes it hurts..just make sure you do steady breathing so the tattoo doesn’t get messed up. I was practically hyperventilating for the first few minutes..😆’

A lot of haters hopped in the comments, but Ammika’s diehard fans jumped in her defense.

A fan said: ‘they literally stay hating on you for some reason. Any other celebrity could’ve had this same tattoo, and everyone would be like 😍😍😍 OMG YES and whatever, but because it’s you, people judge any little thing. it’s sad honestly. ignore the comments, it’s clearly a damn heart. hope you and Aeko are doing well x.’

Someone else posted: ‘I got this same tat I been wanting it but didn’t know if it would look right [email protected] until I have seen it on you now I have it 😂♥️’

A follower wrote: ‘I have that same beauty mark in the middle of my chest! 🙌🏽❤️’

Someone else told the haters: ‘Why these people coming at you, like you said if they don’t like wtf you post, UNFOLLOW. Y’all haters deadass WANT TO HATE.’

Ome fan said: ‘I love small simple tattoos like that I have a heart on the front of my neck area and want like four more tiny hearts 😂😂’

Do you like Ammika’s new tattoo?



Post Views:

0





