chris-brown’s-baby-mama,-ammika-harris-reassures-fans-who-are-concerned-about-her-and-baby-aeko

Some of Chris Brown’s baby mama, Ammika Harris, were concerned about her and baby boy, Aeko these days. Ammika reassured her fans by posting a prayer to Mother Earth.

See the photo that Ammika shared on her social media account, along with a heartfelt prayer.

‘Dear Mother Earth, let us heal together!’ Ammika captioned her post on IG.

Fans offered their gratitude to Ammika for posting the message, and they thanked her for updating them and letting them know that she is okay.

Someone said: ‘at least in the midst of all this chaos, mother earth is healing somewhat 💫’ and one follower said: ‘Amen. Praying for the world to be totally healed.’

Another follower said: ‘@ thanks for posting I was getting a little concerned about Aeko and you. However, this is the longest time Mother Earth has really had a breather. I am praying for us all this is a scary and anxious time for everyone. Thanks for the post.’

One of Ammika’s followers said: ‘I wish Mother Earth had an IG to see this.’

Someone else said: ‘Yes. We got to learn to love her as well,’ and one follower posted the following message: ‘Yesss we will get through this and be OK.’

A commenter said: ‘Almost as beautiful as your baby boy! And mine too! No love like a mother’s love, especially for her baby boy,’ and one other follower wrote: ‘As one. We need each other more than ever at this time.’

Another backer told Chris’ baby mama: ‘@ammikaaa our sons are the same age, how did u lose ur weight that fasts,’ and another follower exclaimed: ‘Wow this is so beautiful!!! Thank you for sharing with us.’

Other than this, Ammika showed her fans a new tattoo that she got on her chest. It’s a simple red heart.



