Chris Brown’s Baby Mama, Ammika Harris, Puts Her Curves On Full Display In Leopard Bathing Suit — Photos Sparked Questions About Her Having Plastic Surgery

While quarantining in Germany with her son, Ammika Harris is like all other human beings, and she is starting to miss outside, most specific nature.

The new mother and model took to social media, where she posted a sexy bikini photo of herself while taking a stroll in a garden.

Ammika happily showed off her cleavage in the leopard bikini. Via the caption, she confessed that she is eager for the coronavirus pandemic to be over so she could get back to normal life.

She wrote: “I wanna be outside.” A person said: “Thought you liked to be inside?” She replied by: “Like being outside in nature, garden, backyard, parks. Not outside somewhere in a nightclub.”

A second follower said: “You are so beautiful inside out.🤔now I see why CB had to try to keep you close.👏”

Another social media user asked a very personal question about plastic surgery. The fan asked: “Did you get implants after your babe?” Ammika responded by: “This was last year when I was pregnant.”

One person told her: “You don’t explain yourself to no one.”

Another commenter stated: “She doesn’t have to, but she chose to…. it was just a question. I want to have your face + body 🤭😉😍 you allowed outside just stay in your area and help save lives. Thanks for answering. You’re beautiful, regardless.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Chris said this is how he is handling the matter: “Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be back in the states soon enough, and he can’t wait to hold them again. Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing, and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is, and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.”

The insider added: “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko. It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc. so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

The family will be happy to reunite.



