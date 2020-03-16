Chris Brown’s Baby Mama, Ammika Harris, Is Dreaming Of An Old School Type Of Love In Sweet Video — Are Aeko’s Parents Back On?

Via social media, Ammika Harris shared a very dreamy video where she spoke about her love affair with Chris Brown.

Chris’ baby mama took to social where she posted a brief black and white clip that seems to have been filmed in Paris, France.

Ammika is wearing a black and white dress and is sitting at a restaurant and is gazing at the camera with lovey-dovey eyes.

Ammika, who is mom to 3-month old son, Aeko, captioned the video: “That old school type of love. ❤️ I used to sit on my balcony for hours with my notes and pencil. I would write down everything that has crossed my mind. At night I would sit there and watch the stars and the moon shine down on me.”

One fan reached out to the mother of one and stated: “Love it 🦋 , and it’s so dreamy. That sounds very peaceful.💓She is blessed with full lips, but even if @ammikaaa wasn’t, it is none of your concern, and you should not just assume! But hope it made you feel better saying it 🙄she’s born with those lips… please get your facts straight.😁😀😀 I can you not tell the difference from juiced lips and natural lips ?”

This social media user explained: “I love you, mama. Your energy is so genuine. I felt my heart ease when you posted. Okay, now I see Aeko looks like you 😍😍 with Chris’s complexion. 🥰❤️”

The pair is said to be co-parenting their son while one is in Germany, and the other lives in California.

A tipster told Hollywood Life: “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc. so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

The family friend claimed: “Ammika is still modeling, and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris just wrapped his tour, so he’s enjoying downtime time, but he’s always working on something behind the scenes. Ammika loves Chris’s mom, and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

Things might be moving in the right direction for the new parents.



Post Views:

0





