Chris Brown’s Baby Mama, Ammika Harris, Confirms That Jhené Aiko Has Inspired Her To Embrace Her Natural Beauty With These Flawless Photos

By the looks of things, Chris Brown’s baby mama, Ammika Harris, has decided to embrace her natural side while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been spreading all over the world.

Ammika is currently in Germany with her four-month-old son, Aeko Brown, due to travel restrictions put in place by European leaders and Donald Trump.

Like many models, Ammika does not have a glam team with her for her photos, which is why she has decided to take her pictures with zero makeup on.

It appears that her friend, Jhené Aiko, has been pushing the no-makeup movement. And Ammika confirmed that she has been inspired by the singer to go natural and embrace her true beauty.

One fan said this about her no makeup photo: “I appreciate the realness and authenticity of this picture❤️🍃



You look beautiful without makeup 😍🦋 , all facts.”

Another backer made this comment: “You are gorgeous, no matter what. Prettiest girl with or without makeup gurl! 😍 I’m going to make a painting, and I want to use your face as a reference for my painting! Hope you don’t mind!! 😁”

This kind message read: “How are you 26 😭 How giiirl you look a teenager 😍Thanks to Jhené Aiko, she out here influencing girls to love your flawless skin.”

Ammika responded by saying: “Definitely.” Another sweet note said: “Beautiful without makeup…You look so young. Aeko has his mama’s loving eyes 😍❤The most beautiful woman on my IG feed thus far.”

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and said Chris is missing his baby boy. The insider had this to say: “Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing, and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is, and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.”

The family friend also shared: “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko. It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc. so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

The two parents might get together again.



