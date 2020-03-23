chris-brown-sends-this-sweet-message-to-his-son-who-is-stuck-in-germany-with-his-mom,-ammika-harris,-because-of-the-coronavirus-travel-restrictions

Chris Brown has taken to social media to confirm what the world already knew — he is missing his son, who is stuck in Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris, due to travel restriction because of coronavirus.

The singer took to social media where he posted a side- by-side baby photo of himself and his four-month-old son, Aeko, and used the caption to make this confession: “MISSING MY MINI ME 🥰🥰🥰.”

One fan had this say about the photos: “Now y’all can stop talking about that baby 😍 Aww ok he really does looks like him 😩.”

Another commenter stated: “If you have anything negative to say you a hater ❤️ He actually looks like him.. finally. 😅”

This backer wrote: “You know he thinks they don’t look alike cause he always posting side to side pics.”

A third social media user shared: “Awwwe, they resemble💙. Where the mom and his son live anyway, what state?”

A source spoke to Hollywood Life and stated that Chris is hopeful that Ammika will be back in his arms soon.

The family friend stated: “Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be back in the states soon enough, and he can’t wait to hold them again. Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing, and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is, and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.”

The insider revealed: “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko. It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc. so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

The pal said: “Ammika is still modeling, and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris just wrapped his tour, so he’s enjoying some downtime, but he’s always working on something behind the scenes. Ammika loves Chris’s’ mom, and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

It will take some time before Chris can get what he wants.



