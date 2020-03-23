chris-brown-misses-his-‘mini-me’-while-son-aeko-is-still-stuck-in-europe-with-his-mom-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic!

Amid the whole Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Brown is away from his son, Aeko, who is still trapped with his mom, Ammika Harris in Germany. As you know, to avoid the further spread of the virus, travel restrictions have been put in place so it seems like he won’t get to see the 4 month baby in person any time soon.

That being said, the star obviously misses his ‘mini-me,’ as he called the baby in a new post.

Ammika and Aeko traveled to Germany back in January and now, as a result of the virus spreading, they are no longer allowed to come back for the foreseeable future.

To express how much he missed his son, Chris took to his platform of choice to share with his followers a cute pic and an even cuter video featuring the infant.

In the caption, the singer simply proclaimed: ‘MISSING MY MINI ME.’

The images showed the baby boy looking at the camera with his huge eyes.

He was wearing a turquoise top at the time and looked as adorable as ever.

As for the clip, it showed Aeko smiling and laughing and as if that was not already cute enough, he also coughs at some point, before making a surprised face since he was apparently confused about the sound and where it had come from! Aww…..

One source dished via HollywoodLife that ‘This is not easy on Chris because right now he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to be able to see his son again. First, there was the US travel ban and now the EU has fully closed their borders so he can’t go there and visit for at least a month. It’s rough.’

Still, he ‘is doing his best to stay strong. He Facetimes with Ammika and he gets to see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day. [But] it’s not the same as getting to hold [his son.]’



Post Views:

0





