chris-brown-has-fans-laughing-their-hearts-out-after-he-posts-this-video-featuring-a-woman-who-tried-to-sneak-over-to-his-crib:-‘mental-illness-is-real!’

Chris Brown made his fans laugh their hearts out with a video that he shared on his social media account. The clip is featuring a lady who is reportedly sneaking over the gate at his crib.

Chris is also social distancing these days during the coronavirus pandemic, just like other celebrities who are advising fans to do the same.

‘😳 MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!! SHE TRIED TO SNEAK OVER THE GATE AT MY CRIB BUT SHE SAW MY DOG, and he saw her ( WHAT DA FU*K Was MY HOMIE ZOOMing INTO) @teezio full credit’ Chris captioned his post.

One other follower said: ‘She got her Spenna Night bag with her coming to quarantine and chill with her “Life Partner” 😩😂’

Someone else said: ‘Lmao they stay trying to get in breezy crib man lol,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Me telling my man who ain’t my man, that he IS my man!!!! And he hit me with the “SHE’S CRAZY”’

A more serious commenter said: ‘Well, everyone knows his address because he gave it out. Also, how are we talking about mental health but laughing in the video. 🤷🏽‍♀️’

Someone else posted this: ‘“You know Lorita?” She’s definitely leaving with a soar throat she shouted across all them acres.’

One other follower shaded Chris and said: ‘But Chris is diagnosed bipolar so he can’t talk.’

Someone else said, ‘First off, why does he play so much, answering her, can we take a moment to appreciate his goofiness through any craziness?’

In other news, Chris made headlines in relation to his baby mama, Ammika Harris.

Some of Chris and Ammika’s fans were concerned about her and baby boy, Aeko these days. Ammika reassured her fans by posting a prayer to Mother Earth.

You should check out the photo that Ammika shared on her social media account, along with a heartfelt prayer.



